Cardi B opened up that she is starting to regret the decisions that she made when she was not thinking clearly

The American rapper was recently in court where she had to plead guilty to hurting two women

Netizens' had split reactions as some referenced that Cardi B was owning up to her mistakes

Cardi B decided to share her thoughts after facing punishment for her crimes. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker wants others to think twice before making decisions because it might literally cost them in the future.

Cardi B said that she learnt a hard lesson after losing out on working with a major a video game company/Leon Bennett/ Arturo Holmes

Cardi B's tweet was met with varying reactions. Some netizens thought Cardi B was taking accountability, while others saw a different side.

Cardi B realizes her mistake after losing major sponsorship

Taking to Twitter, Cardi B said she could not work with Call of Duty because she was busy in court. The musician was facing trial for paying tax money to beat up women who offset cheated on her with.

Cardi B admitted that she regrets losing the opportunity.

She wrote on Twitter:

"My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned."

Some netizens thought Cardi B sounds like she only regretted that decision because she lost money instead of realizing that she seriously injured two women, as The Citizen reported. Others applauded Cardi for reflecting on the decisions she made.

@BlastoEbk commented:

"It takes a woman to miss out on millions of dollars to realize they're toxic"

@bbygxrlriy commented:

"I love how transparent @iamcardib is with her fans. that’s how you build trust and a real fan base!"

@ItsJonesii__Bby commented:

"Everyone wants to get dangerous until it hits them pockets."

@mustrdmayonaise

"I appreciate Cardi showing accountability for something lol. This is often rare for celebrities."

@Divassl commented:

"I love how @iamcardib owns her stuff, that shows growth. That’s why she always gonna win."

@norasfashnarkv commented:

"I paid two men to beat up women and the biggest thing I took from that is I lost money ."

