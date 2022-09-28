Global site navigation

Local editions

“She Still Looks Stunning”: Beyoncé Knowles Sky Jumps From the Top of a 192-Meter-Tall Building: Fans React
Celebrities

“She Still Looks Stunning”: Beyoncé Knowles Sky Jumps From the Top of a 192-Meter-Tall Building: Fans React

by  Khadijah Thabit Yinka Obey
  • Beyoncé Knowles is not one to always share details about her life on social media, but she lives a fun-filled life
  • The global superstar had peeps screaming when a video of her taking a jump from a tall building in New Zealand surfaced
  • Many couldn't believe how the If I Were a Boy hitmaker looked so effortlessly stunning while jumping down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Beyoncé lives by the mantra work hard and play hard. The multi Grammy-Awards winning star had peeps talking when a fan shared a video of the singer jumping from the top of a building in New Zealand.

Beyonce takes to the skies
A video of Beyoncé Knowles sky diving from a tall tower in New Zealand goes viral. Image: @beyonce.
Source: UGC

The star did not have an ounce of fear as the guide announced that she was about to make a 192-meter drop from the top of the tower.

Twitter users couldn't believe how stunning the star looked while jumping from the tower. Others lauded her for not screaming; instead, Beyoncé laughed and giggled as she made her way to the ground. The post read:

Read also

Kim Kardashian rocks stylish Dolce & Gabbana gown, struggles to climb stairs in funny video

"How does Beyoncé look this perfect falling from a height of 630 feet?Meanwhile, I get a double chin just staring down at my phone."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@FelixEmzo said:

"Sis, you was doing about 50 somersaults mid-air at I am world tour why are you acting brand new."

@HatsumomoSEVEN added:

"Something about her pushing Beyoncé off the roof of a building just ain’t sitting right with me."

@KiwiDiva noted:

"Lol, this was years ago when she was here in Tāmaki Makaurau. She jumped more than once if I remember correctly. No one has died doing the sky jump. It’s safe az! "

Beyonce finally joins TikTok, garners over 3m followers in 24 hours

Legit.ng previously reported that US music superstar Beyonce has joined the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, and it is making headlines, especially with the massive reactions on the platform.

Read also

More female brassieres pour in for Burna Boy as he performs in South Africa, video, photo emerge

Beyonce, within 24 hours of joining the platform, garnered more than 3 million followers.

The talented singer also applauded many of her fans who have been making use of her songs, leaving many of them hailing her in return.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel