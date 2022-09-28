American singer Usher has been spotted with Ghanaian musicians in videos making the rounds online

The R&B crooner was filmed hanging out with newly released Soja hit singer, Black Sherif, on Friday night

Usher appeared in another footage vibing with Ghana's highest rapper Sarkodie and Chance the Rapper

The African-American entertainer arrived in Accra for the Global Citizen Festival and has since met with some famous personalities in Ghana's music scene.

The singer has also visited some areas in the capital, including Chorkor, where he created good memories with the locals.

Global Citizen Festival

Usher is headlining the Global Citizen Festival Saturday, September 24, at Black Stars Square, where other acts such as H.E.R, SZA, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Tems, Stonebwoy, and Stormzy will also perform.

Fans expressed excitement over videos of Usher and GH musicians

Fans have reacted to the videos of Usher hanging out with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and the other famous musicians.

Read comments under the footage of Black Sherif and Usher.

Gloriapecku said:

My Blacko.

Papayaw_mc shared:

Usher is worth [over] $100 million and still acts cool. ❤️

Mzduffyy commented:

Black star Blacko⭐️ keep shining.

Gabbystir said:

Them for take advantage to do collaborations.

Comments under the video of Sarkodie and Usher:

Usher1baby said:

King and my mentor in the building ❤️.

Kvn_show shared:

Imagine those 3 rappers on the same song and usher giving us the chorus . Like just imagine .

Kobe1079 posted:

That's great, some collab king.

John Legend virtually performs at 2022 Global Citizen Festival

American singer, songwriter, and pianist John Legend virtually performed at the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival at the Blackstar Square on Saturday, September 24.

The singer delivered a surprise performance virtually, with Nigeria's Tiwa Savage and Oxlade separately coming through on stage to thrill fans.

The night was hosted by award-winning actress and playwright, Danai Gurira of Black Panther fame, with support from Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Source: YEN.com.gh