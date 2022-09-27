American R&B singer Usher had a feel of Jama after his Global Citizen Festival performance on Saturday, 24 September 2022

He was introduced to the Ghanaian chant culture by members of the popular dance group DWP Academy

The video stirred reactions from many Ghanaians who were impressed by Usher hanging out with the dancers he performed with on stage

American R&B singer Usher Raymond IV, known as Usher, is enjoying his time in Ghana. The OMG hitmaker was captured having a 'Jama' session with the DWP (Dance With Purpose) Academy crew members who performed with him during his Global Citizen Festival set.

Usher Jama session in Accra Photo Source: @usher, @ameyawtv

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Ameyaw TV and sighted by Legit.ng, the crew excitedly surrounded Usher singing the famous 'Jama' song "Wana b3 ba ee." A confused Usher took off his sunglasses to hear what the boys were singing.

He was captured saying, "one more time, one more time, what are you saying?" They replied by singing the song again. Usher then asked for the meaning of the song, and one of the members replied;

Who's gonna come, we're no fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After grasping the song's meaning, an excited Usher screamed "eeii" in a typical Ghanaian manner.

Netizens React To Usher's Jama Session

The video stirred mixed reactions amongst social media users, with some appreciating Usher's humility and energy while others were shocked at the interpretation of the song by the crew members.

maameakosuadruwaa

"Usher is a whole vibe."

abenasaah5

"Oooooooh poor Usher see how Excited he is."

akorfa_st

Is Usher eeeiiiiii for me?

fionaesi

Eeeeiiii so who did the translation ah

aduanepafie

Who’s gonna come we’re no fear ampa

kwame_bonz

My people never disappoint

afia_bm5

Is the English for me

Fella Makafui cooks meal for Davido as he hangs out with Medikal in mansion

In other news, Nigerian singer Davido was spotted hanging out in the expensive mansion of Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui. The international star recorded a song while at the villa.

In a series of videos shared on Fella Makafui's Snapchat, Davido expressed gratitude toward the actress for a delicious meal.

Source: YEN.com.gh