Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to explain his confusing rap verse on his recently-released single Put Your Hands Up

A troll laughed out loud at the rapper for flunking his high school Biology in the verse as he raps the heart is connected to the medulla

Mufasa clapped back hard at the naysayer for shading his verse and his response sparked a huge debate on the rapper's comment section

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to explain one of his lines in his song, Put Your Hands Up. The star was reacting to a peep who shaded him for allegedly not knowing Biology.

Cassper Nyovest has explained his verse on ‘Put Your Hands Up’. Image: @casspernyovest

Mufasa clapped back hard at the tweep who laughed out loud when he heard the line in a short clip. Cass was free-styling his verse when one person made a short video of the line.

In the clip doing rounds on Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker excitedly raps:

"My sh*t connect to the heart like the medulla, wooh hah!"

Taking to his timeline, the troll shaded Cassper Nyovest for flunking his high school Biology. @OgwalLeonard said:

"Hold up! Hold up for a bit. Connected to the heart like medulla? @casspernyovest you flunked your high school Biology, didn't you, bruh?"

Cass caught wind of the tweet and viciously clapped back at the troll. According to TshisaLIVE, he responded to him:

"The medulla is connected to the heart but go on with your bad self. Look at you being schooled by a dropout,” he replied to one user."

Mufasa's response to the tweep sparked a huge debate on his comment section as tweeps shared mixed reactions to the response.

@KweezyMatjee wrote:

"My biology tells me medulla connects to the spine,then carry signals to the rest of the body, in terms of heart it help regulate the heart rate."

@marvel_scooby commented:

"Every organ in your body is connected to the heart."

@TruMack5 said:

"Cassper just roasted you."

@Eyeque5 wrote:

"Cass Medulla is 'connected' to the spinal cord and controls involuntary actions like heartbeat, breathing etc.... Can't say it's connected to the heart though."

@Phila2222 commented:

"Still a wack line. Thanks for the biology lesson though."

@mamboemmanuel said:

"Boss, medulla from my little biology regulates heart rate by either speeding it or slowing. So I guess it’s why Casper said connected to the heart like medulla."

@Ora_Tyl added:

"Did you just get schooled by a dropout?"

