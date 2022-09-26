Celebrated singer Rihanna will be the headline artiste as she will grace the 2023 Super Bowl HalfTime show in Arizona

Rihanna subtly confirmed her participation by tweeting a captionless photo of her hand holding up a football

In 2019 the singer turned down headlining the Half Time show in support of civil rights activist and football quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Rihanna has subtly confirmed headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna has confirmed headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time Show to be held in February.

Source: UGC

Super Bowl

The celebrated singer took to her social media and shared a photo of her hand holding up a ball.

According to Page Six, the hitmaker confirmed headlining the Super Bowl show in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna in the year 2019 turned down an offer to headline the show in support of civil rights activist and football star Colin Kaepernick.

The photo that had no caption was posted just hours after it was reported that the mother of one was in talks to perform at the national championship game.

See the Twitter post by Rihanna below:

The post elicited comments from her fans and below are some of the comments:

@bradleyberdecia wrote:

"We survived the Rihanna drought y'all."

@autumnasasadboy wrote:

"That many classics in one show. Wow!"

@Shawteaa__ wrote:

"I hope this is album art or something."

@Drebae_ wrote:

"Woop! Rihanna is coming. Let me get my outfit ready for the Fenty Bowl."

Apple Music Tweeted:

“IT’S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23 #SBLVII @NFL@NFLonFOX @RocNation.”

Roc Nation which has over the years helped in producing the show tweeted the same image as Rihanna with the caption:

“Let’s GO” with the hashtag “SBLVII.”

Half Time Show

On Monday, February 14, Legit.ng reported that a star-studded lineup featured hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar got fans entertained during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

The show which took place at the SoFi Stadium in California's Inglewood also saw some celebrities such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Ellen DeGeneres in the audience.

The live audience and those at home were treated to a lineup of the oldie but goodie jams.

