Popular veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD has a look-alike twin on social media who makes people doubt that they are not siblings

The movie star finally linked up with Nebs and joined his family to celebrate his birthday, a gesture that made Nigerians happy

While many gushed over the photos and videos shared by RMD, others urged both men to ask their parents questions

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, fondly called RMD, warmed the hearts of many as he finally linked up with his internet lookalike Nebs.

Nebs, who has a similar dress sense to RMD, was celebrating his birthday with his family and the veteran movie star decided to show him love by joining them.

Nigerians react as RMD finally meets internet twin

In the post shared by RMD, Nebs was seen with his wife and daughter as he blew out his birthday candle with a hat on his head.

The actor took a photo with Neb's lovely daughter and also struck different poses with him.

"Finally got the privilege to meet my internet twin & his family yesterday for his birthday but the star of the night was his 5 years old daughter , Daniella . @nebs1881 says we should burst a move some time , should we?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the meeting

ufuomamcdermott:

"So lovely."

prettymikeoflagos:

"This is beautiful .

rodiyahtan:

"Awww so beautiful! You guys have so many things in common even your style- it's not regular. And Daniella is sure the star ❤️. Waiting on the moves already."

alexxekubo:

" Father, Una no dance?? Una just chop, sing happy birthday go house . No naaaaa ‍♂️"

chef.britty:

"Y'all should ask your parents, this resemblance is extreme❤️"

reigns_ann:

"ZADDY in my opinion you people should do a proper background check of your parents or grand parents because ehhhhhhh I strongly believed you two are related ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

paysh712:

"Awwwwn this is so beautiful .. and yes we cannot wait to see the dance video of you two "

