Singer Lil Kesh got Nigerians laughing with a hilarious video of him playing an imaginary action game on his Tikok page

Durijg a battle scene as the sound suggested, instead of holding a rifle, the singer held a little baby and used him as props instead

Lil Kesh also issued a warning as he his caption clearly ststed that people shouldn't leave their babies with him

Popular Nigerian singer Lil Kesh has shown proof that instead of baby sitting, he would be using people's kids as props for his action game.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the singer was seen holding a small baby in his arms like a rifle and cautiously proceeded to gently shake the baby's leg any time the sound suggested shooting.

Lil Kesh stirs reactions with TikTok video Photo credit: @lilkeshofficial

Source: Instagram

The baby didn't fuss or fight as he seems to be used to it and simply resigned to fate. Lil Kesh also warned people in his caption not to leave their babies with him.

"Don’t leave your baby with me lol."

Reactions to Lil Kesh's video

leemarhhaleeberry pretty b:

"children like rough play sha, see how the baby keep quiet, if na sleep they say make e sleep now na wahala "

atinuke4033:

"The piken be like Holy Ghost make I no fall o"

iambrojoel:

"Y’all should learn to play with your kids like this so they grow to become your friend and child ❤️"

upulantol:

" lil kesh and lil baby."

mhiz_sagacious:

"Baby be like, which kind wahala I enter so, do to me whatever you like I no talk again "

chidinma.eze.90:

"The child looks like he has really suffered in his hands! Like which kain papa be this wey God carry give me?"

victoriafase14:

" Action movies don break our heads . The baby no get choice again "

Rapper Lil Kesh mercilessly beats mother at tennis in hilarious video

Popular Nigerian rapper, Keshinro Ololade aka Lil Kesh, and his mother had fans laughing as they played tennis together.

The music star had posted a video on social media of himself and his mother playing table tennis and internet users had a lot to say about it.

In the clip, Lil Kesh was seen beating his mother at the game without showing her any mercy.

