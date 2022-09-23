Ghanaian Kruz K has made impressive strides as a makeup artist and is making the beauty sector attractive with his talent

He has worked with famous faces in Ghana's music and movie industries, including dancehall star Stonebwoy

The 26-year-old, who has been working in the beauty sector as a special effects makeup artist for six years, runs his own businesses

While some men find it difficult to venture into the beauty industry, Ghanaian makeup prodigy Kruz K has made impressive strides in the sector.

The artist, born Nathaniel Amewugah, has been working as a special effects makeup artist for six years.

Per Wikipedia, special effects are an illusion created for films and television by props, camerawork, and computer graphics.

Turning his passion into business

Kruz K told People & Places that his passion for acting inspired his decision to start a career in the beauty sector. Originally, he wanted to become a pilot but life had other plans for him.

The 26-year-old shared that running a business has its perks and challenges, saying that the products for designing or styling are expensive.

Kruz K explained that some people undervalue expensive products for making special effects because they don't understand their worth.

''Special effects products are expensive. I get my products from Nigeria, and they get them from the UK,'' he said.

On his Instagram account, his special effects on some famous faces in Ghana's music and movie industries, including dancehall musician Stonebwoy, have been displayed.

Kruz K has an impressive catalogue of working with superstars in the land and fans aways look forward to his works.

