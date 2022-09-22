When comedian Steve Harvey saw Marjorie walk into a club he was performing in 1987, he immediately knew he had set his eyes on his life partner

His dream, however, required a lot of patience as the two lost touch for nearly 20 years and even got married to other people

In 2007, the pair finally found themselves back in each other's arms and recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Steve Harvey has disclosed that he first met Marjorie in 1987 at a time his life was going through turmoil, but one thing he was sure about is that she would become his wife someday.

Harvey and Marjorie celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in June this year. Photos: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In a descriptive video on his Twitter page, the humorist took a trip down memory lane to the day he was performing at a comedy club and watched her walk in.

Harvey was broke, homeless

As it happened, that was the time he was broke, homeless, and struggling to find a clear direction in his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Harvey disclosed that he took one look at the beautiful woman and she blew him away, adding that he stopped talking for a while and just stared, making the audience to start laughing.

“The very first words I ever said to Marjorie, and I kid you not; I don’t know who you are but I’ll marry you one day. I told her that in 1987,” he said.

Given that he had no money nor a place to invite her, he stopped going to Memphis to visit her due to embarrassment.

Went separate ways and got married

During that period, Marjorie got into a relationship and ended up with a daughter, which broke Harvey’s heart.

He too went ahead and got married to his wife but the union did not stand the test of time as he got divorced in 2005.

"It happened that one of my bodyguards, Boomerang, kept in touch with one of Marjorie’s girlfriends," he continued.

That is the same man who phoned Marjorie and informed her that Harvey was on the verge of getting divorced.

Pair reconnected after 20 years

He says the next thing he knew was that his one-time crush was on the phone with the news that she too had gotten divorced three years earlier.

That was the nudge he had waiting for all those years, which is why he took the next flight and went to Memphis to meet her.

After promising to marry her in the 80s, Harvey repeated the words in 2005 as the two reconnected.

“When we sat down I convinced her that I had been with her ever since, and that was the whole story,” the 64-year-old concluded.

Harvey married Marjorie in 2007

Harvey and Marjorie had their wedding on June 25, 2007 and have enjoyed 15 years of happy matrimony.

During their 15th wedding anniversary, the king of comedy shared a beautiful letter he wrote to the mother of his children.

“When my bodyguard Boomerang handed me his phone that day in 2005, I had no idea who was on the other side of it. But I recognized your voice right away, and it was the best day of my life," read part of the letter.

He added that when they met in Memphis for lunch the next day, he knew he wasn’t going to blow it a second time.

Steve Harvey trends after Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan’s breakup

The news of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's breakup came as a surprise to unsuspecting fans.

The celebrity couple had been serving couple goals since going Instagram official over a year ago.

Meanwhile, Lori's father, Steve Harvey, found himself trending on social media following the news.

Many accused the veteran actor of failing to give his daughter the relationship advice he dishes out to his fans and followers.

Source: TUKO.co.ke