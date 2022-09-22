Controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula took to social media to share photos of Thuso Mbedu wearing a designer outfit

According to Khawula, The Woman King actress's outfit costs more than R80,000 (N1.9m) and is by Christian Dior

South Africans have reacted to Thuso Mbedu's lush and stunning outfit in Musa's comments section

‘The Woman King’ star Thuso Mbedu's R82 000 outfit has Mzansi peeps questioning her finances. Images: @thuso.mbedu

South African actress Thuso Mbedu knows how to spend money on stunning outfits, and this time is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, posted a photo of The Woman King star's outfit. Mbedu was dressed to impress in a Christian Dior skirt and a stunning sleeveless short sweater.

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following snap containing the expensive price tags of the stunning outfit worn by Thuso:

As expected, netizens flocked to the comments section to express their mixed feelings, writing:

@tinyikodee said:

"These clothes are not even beautiful just like your smeg kettles and toasters Mara pure unnecessary pressure."

@mahlomola_isaac shared:

"We are not contributing anything when the time of brokenness arrives "

@therealxolo posted:

"She deserves every beautiful thing she is flying the SA flag up high ❤️❤️❤️"

@MkhayaZulu wrote:

"She probably bought it in the USA since she's staying there and it's not expensive it's approximately 2900 dollars in Rands it's expensive but she deserves it."

@James82546363 replied:

"Rich people don't wear this kind of brand"

@krugersville commented:

"She deserves it, unlike that other one who got R1M and is still talentless."

@IsaacKgafela also said:

"Riky Rick told us not to ask him the price, they get them for free. Dior is advertising with her."

@BRA_MATHIBELA also wrote:

"At least she works for her money, not man musting anything."

@amymelag also shared:

"She is an icon now she buys in Dollars and has stylists and all."

@MrQuarantines added:

"82K but her clothes are ugly "

