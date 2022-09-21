Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin has opened up on how Sheggz treats Bella in the house, and how people see it

The young lady listed the numerous times and ways Sheggz has treated Bella well and added that it's wrong people are focusing on the abuse

Doyin's admission has stirred mixed reactions online, while some people agree with her, others maintained Sheggz fixed up because Ebuka waded into his relationship

Contrary to public opinion, it seems evicted housemate Doyin sees nothing wrong in the way Sheggz has been treating Bella.

During one of her media rounds, Doyin noted that she doesn't think it is fair people are focusing on Sheggz allegedly abusing Bella.

She continued by listing the different ways and times Sheggz has been sweet to his lover but people only hold on to the few times he has not been nice to her.

Accordimg to her, even though they were all in the house together, they didn't see anything like what people watching saw but she is sure Sheggz has been sweet to Bella way more than being mean.

Nigerians react to Doyin's statement

__decency:

"Doyin is that friend everyone need. She alwys see the best in everyone "

vanessa3815:

"She’s not the one he’s emotionally hurting, she’s not the one that every 5 minutes he’s breaking up with, she’s not the one being called names.. I get that she only sees the good part of him and everyone she calls a friend but let’s call a spade a spade."

rita.tabs:

"You know why women will keep being in an abusive relationship/marriage? Excuses! If you provide and do everything for me and you constantly abuse me bruh we calling that relationship off! This girl is just saying rubbish. So cause he cooks and wear my shoes for me I should stay in a relationship that's toxic???"

itzcassya:

"So Bc he buys me Benz after flogging me koboko means I should stay there? This Doyin ehen."

gracie_signatures:

"My sheggz...thank you doyin..I dont know why they all concentrate on sheggz not bella....this is what bbn does,they push a certain narrative about an individual."

lillian_karamagi:

"We all know how he takes care of her and no one is complaining about that, but how he speaks to someone he claims he loves, that's the main issue."

Bella reveals why she will continue holding on to Sheggz

Two housemates who have been constantly talked about in the Level-up house are Bella and Sheggz, all thanks to their turbulent relationship.

Despite how badly she has been treated, Bella revealed to Chichi in a conversation that Sheggz is perfect for her and she can manage his flaws.

She continued by saying that she doesn't see herself with another person and she is not ready to let him go because she wants the relationship so badly.

