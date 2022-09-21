Nollywood’s Halima Abubakar has taken to social media yet again to address those who have been involved with her amid the Apostle Suleman drama

The actress who recently came out to confirm that she had an affair with the clergyman slammed a Benin pastor for speaking against her

Halima didn’t spare a senior colleague, Shan George, as she made it clear that the actress is also not going to get any rest

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is still embroiled in drama as it regards her situation with a clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star finally came out to give an account of what really transpired with the man of God.

Halima Abubakar slams Shan George, Benin pastor. Photo: @halimabubakar

Source: Instagram

Abubakar accused the clergyman of deceiving her, adding that colleague Shan George also betrayed her trust.

Her Instagram post read in part:

"Shan you said I had cancer 4 years ago which you denied and apologize and I tell you I don't know where my problem is from? You calling me names again."

Halima attacks Pastor Kassy Chukwu

Shortly after her narration, the Nollywood actress publicly lashed out at Benin pastor, Kassy Chukwu, for wading into the issue.

“Kassy, you have no moral right to talk to me. Don’t ever mention me. Who give you microphone? God is patient, it will backfire on you Kassy," the actress wrote on her Instastory channel.

Not stopping there, she shared another screenshot from a third party while calling on Shan George to come and bear witness.

“Shan wake up, you sef no go rest,” she captioned the post.

See screenshots below:

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar slams colleague Shan George. Photo: @halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

Medical expert comments on Halima Abubakar's health condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleiman was exonerated after rumours of him being responsible for the health issues of a Nollywood star surfaced.

A US-based medical expert, Dr. Ene Innocent, said Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, was suffering from an autoimmune disease.

The medical expert stated that a lot of women acquire the disease during pregnancy, stressing that it is not peculiar to the actress.

"A lot of women acquire autoimmune diseases during pregnancy. This is sometimes triggered by the baby's antibodies," she said.

