Kanye West took many by surprise when it was reported that he has launched a private school in the US

However, a day after the news came out, the rapper, in a podcast interview, disclosed he's never read a book and compared the art of reading to eating disgusting vegetables

Kanye has been facing sharp criticism online, with most people asking why he's starting a school if he's never been interested in reading

Award-winning US rapper Kanye West has baffled people after claiming that he's never read a book while comparing reading to eating gross vegetables.

Rapper Kanye West started a private school. Photo: Getty Images.

Kanye West lectured for hating books

The College Dropout hitmaker was on Alo Mind Full podcast, where he also shared his plans for the new private school he's opened.

"I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli," he said.

Kanye made the controversial remarks on Friday, just a day after Rolling Stone reported that parents must sign nondisclosure agreements to send their children to the rapper's N6.4 million ($15,000) per-year, non-accredited Donda Academy outside of Los Angeles.

The Donda Academy website states that the school aims to provide the youth with the passion, purpose and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world.

Social media users have condemned the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker for his remarks.

Here are some of the comments from a post reshared online by @Popbase:

@RaurTaurNaur asked:

"Then why is this man starting a school?"

@lee_z_x commented:

"Sad. It’s one of the best ways to educate and uplift your life in many ways."

@shesslayphobic said:

"He is a college dropout."

@royalls_1 said:

"Should've kept that a secret since it isn't something to be proud of."

@chndlring added:

"Coming from him, it doesn’t really surprise me."

@realvidhisheth said:

"Okay, I don't usually relate to him, but I gotta say this is relatable."

