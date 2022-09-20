Celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have been shaken by an intrusion into their home garden in Los Angeles by a trespasser

The intruder fled on foot and disappeared into the neighbourhood after the police approached him

The couple was not home and having a vacation when the unwelcome 'visitor' made an appearing in their house

Police were notified of a trespasser at Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey's Los Angeles residence on September 17, 2022, while they were having fun on vacation.

The intruder was seen lurking around the barbecue in the garden of the couple's private gated house.

Justin's vigilant security crew discovered the trespasser, but when they tried to speak to him, he leapt over the wall and ran away into the neighbourhood.

Justin and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ABC News

According to Justin's security, they observed a man loitering around the celebrity couple's barbecue place in the backyard. They said he took off fleeing, hopping over one of the barriers and into the neighbourhood, when they approached the man. The security chased him, but their efforts to apprehend him proved futile.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Los Angeles mansion. Photo credit: Beverly Park

The magnificent 11,145-square-foot gated residence of Justin and his wife Hailey has undergone several renovations since it was constructed in the 1980s. It boasts features such as a tennis court, park-like grounds, and a swimming pool, to mention a few amenities.

The property has seven bedrooms, a private gym, a jacuzzi, a movie theatre, casual and formal dining, and ten bathrooms. A poolside area is housed in a covered patio and is visible from the several balconies that face out into a beautiful estate.

Hailey Bieber opens up on marriage to Justin

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, has noted that her husband was her best friend and solace despite their ups and downs.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the founder of Rhode opened up about her and her husband's recent health issues and how they've persevered despite the ups and downs.

The fashion icon acknowledged that marriage required a lot of effort, and even if she travelled, she knew she wanted to come back home to him, according to PEOPLE.

