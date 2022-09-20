Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fans took to social media to discuss what the two wore to the Queen’s funeral

Royal fans are ruthless and there is a divide between those who love Meghan and those who adore Kate

Many feel Meghan broke Royal rules at the funeral while others felt there is no need to thrash her during a time of mourning

The world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on a historic day, 8 September 2022, marked by moments of emotion and celebration. However, despite morning, Royal fans discussed fashion, debating over who wore all black better, Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s all black outfits for the Queen's funeral had Royal fans debating. Image: Twitter / @ItsMisharlie

While it is no secret that Meghan and Kate fall at two opposite ends of the Royal spectrum, they both honoured tradition for the Queen’s funeral and Royal mourning.

Both beauties wore all black and looked stunning despite the heavy feeling that covered the world on the day. Both and Kate wores dresses paired with hats, however, both sporting their individual style.

Royal fans took to social media to debate who wore all black better

Meghan fans were there for their feisty Royal while Kate fans were right there pointing out everything that Meghan apparently did wrong. Some could not believe that people were fighting over the two in a time like this.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Joywesleyxox said:

“For everyone questioning what Megan is wearing, she’s particularly wearing the same things as your beloved Kate.”

@enzmondo said:

“You don't have to prefer one over the other.”

@triciahall131 said:

“Actually no she’s (Meghan) not. She wasn’t supposed to be wearing gloves, was against protocol for this event.”

@Bathobilepugy99 said:

“The way ya'll are so jealous of Meghan its clear ya'll desperately want her life sooo petty, just let a girl live her life.”

