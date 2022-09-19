Celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shown the world her brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max, which adds up to the many phones she owns

In the video, she unboxed two iPhones with so much excitement as she displayed their functions as well as proof that she got an original iPhone

Many ardent followers of the actress have hailed her for being able to afford the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with many others begging for her to give out her iPhone 13 series

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, keeps proving that when it comes to trends, she is on top of her game, and no one can overthrow her.

Tracey Boakye. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: UGC

As she calls herself, the East Legon Landlady flaunted the newly released iPhone 14 series on her social media page. The one she went in for was the Pro Max model. She and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, each got one for themselves.

Tracey shared two separate videos. There was one video where she unboxed the phone while flaunting her many other phones, and there was a second video where she showed its use and functions.

In the videos, one could tell how excited Tracey Boakye was to have received her brand-new iPhones as she showed them to the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the videos below:

Many hail her for acquiring a new asset while many others plead with her to give away her iPhone 13 series

berryjay278:

#HisOnlyWife please give me the old one ❤️no harm please

seam_and_zipper:

Aswear iphone keeps releasing but yet some of us can't afford iphone 6

tracy_boakye_girl:

Boss up queenwoww see my sweet sis Nhyi sitting pretty on the new phone wowww ❤️❤️❤️

maammeadwoa_gh:

❤️❤️❤️. Can you please give me the old one? Thank you in advance

__gyasiwaa.h:

Can I have one of the rest ma

official_astonishgh:

Please I am coming for the 13 oooo my 8 is old❤️❤️❤️

foxybee_cardi:

You bought one for your husband

theodora.carboo:

Congratulations on your new phone

lovinaquarshie:

You are indeed blessed @tracey_boakye

nhanhaadwoapokuah:

Mrs. Tracy Ntiamoah, you please dash me one of the phone?

Tracey Boakye throws lavish Spiderman themed party for her son

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was all pride on Saturday, August 27, 2022, when her only son, Kweku Danso Yahaya, turned 8.

An excited Tracey littered social media with adorable photos of her handsome prince. She threw a grand party for him, and videos from the celebrations impressed many folks on social media.

The event looked like a child's paradise as it had every exciting item a kid would want at their birthday party.

Source: YEN.com.gh