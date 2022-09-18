Big Brother Naija star Ifu Ennada set social media on fire with the choice of her outfit to the Brotherhood movie premiere

The reality star wore an outfit whose base is a cage and to the shock of many, live chickens were put on display

Mixed reactions have followed the display as Ife Ennada unlike many, arrived the venue of the premiere at the back of a Hilux van

Popular and controversial Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ifu Ennada has once again, got social media buzzing with mixed reactions.

Saturday, September 18 was the premiere for the movie Brotherhood and the theme was Ojuju Ball. Ifu teamed up with eccentric celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani aka Tianna to being her outfit to life.

Ifu Ennada stirs reactions with outfit to movie premiere Photo credit: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

The bright red dress started as a typical Japanese kimono look with fine details around the hair and shoulder, but it ended in a cage from the waist down.

In the video shared by the BBNaija star, several men had to lift her up to the back of a Hiluz gown that transported her with chickens in her cage dress to the venue.

Ifu Ennada's efforts did not go in vain as she won N100k for best dressed at the premiere.

"This Is How I - The Ultimate Ojuju Arrived At The #OjujuBall ; On the back Of a MF Hilux‼️ It took a team of strong men to get me on top and hold me down, but it also took a lot of courage to ride on the back of the Truck in heels and my Ultimate Ojuju Outfit. Guys, it's not easy to be Ifu Ennada, it's takes a certain level of "cr@ze" to be unapologetically Ifu Ennada and I'm so glad that my efforts are paying off - winning Best Dressed yesterday really made my day!"

See posts below:

Nigerians react to the dress

opeyemifamakin:

"Ahan, ontop this influencer matter? Una dey try oh."

beesting46:

"Tiannah is a fashion goddess indeed."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"It's very creative but very funny abeg "

officialniniola:

"Ma Babygirl...Stunnerrrrrrr...Badas*s...Amazing "

mz_harcourt:

"The wahala no too much"

mv_chavhairline:

"Which kain wahala be this…"

africanflamingo_:

"This one just like stress. Justice for the fowls "

izz_ruthy:

"Nah Tiana is good no cap… Nigerians don’t deserve her .. she’s very creative."

