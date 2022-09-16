Shaquille O'Neal has delighted netizens after disclosing he paid for a master's degree programme for 15 of his friends

This is because the course he wanted was being offered online, but he wanted to have a physical class and had to get the minimum required number

Social media users commended him, while others wished they could also be rich and take care of their pals

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has opened up about paying master's degree fees for 15 of his friends because the university couldn't teach a physical class with one student.

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Shaquille O'Neal on getting his business education

O'Neal was on an interview with Be Better Off show where he narrated how he used to find it offensive when he walked into business meetings and people would only talk to his representatives.

So, upon seeing that, he decided to apply for a master's degree and learn all about business, but the course could only be offered online, yet he wanted a physical class.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"So I went and got my Masters from the University of Phoenix. The University of Phoenix is an online program mostly, but I went to the head officials and said, ‘I don’t wanna do it online. I want somebody to teach me in a class.’ And they came back and said, ‘Unfortunately we can’t set up a classroom for one guy, you need 15 people.’ So I paid for 15 of my friends to get their Masters," he said.

O’Neal has made excellent use of his degree and reportedly has a net worth of $400 million (₦170,524,134,800). The 50-year-old currently owns several Big Chicken restaurants in Las Vegas.

Here is the video reposted on Twitter by Osaretin Victor Asemota:

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@NejeebBello said:

"I'm loving Shaq more these days than I did in his days on the court."

@topensyy commented:

"The only thing I can afford to buy for my friends is food at the moment, we are getting there by God's grace."

@ozofu said:

"I pray I can offer good things like this to my friends."

@MaziOmenuko commented:

"There's a level of confidence money brings: you don't see problems, you only see "how much", bcos almost, almost every problem has a price. Drop the cheque, and the problem fades away like it was never there."

Shaquille blesses family with car

The basketball legend blessed a family with the gift of a brand new car and a truck.

He reportedly learned that a family identified as the Collins had a car problem and decided to help them out; he bought a 15-passenger van and a truck.

After presenting the gifts to the family, Shaq took the family out, where he gave their waitress a N4m tip; his acts of kindness lit up the internet.

Source: TUKO.co.ke