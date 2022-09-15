Shatta Wale has a message for Ghanaian entertainment pundits in a new single he dropped on September 14, 2022

Titled Mr Pundit, the self-proclaimed dancehall king throws shots at entertainment journalists who criticise him

His single comes after Sarkodie expressed outrage at Ghanaian journalists for constantly criticizing artists despite not making any progress themselves

Shatta Wale has had enough of Ghanaian entertainment pundits who keep finding fault with his music career and lifestyle.

The award-winning singer chose to show his disdain for their attitude in a new song titled Mr Pundit.

He threw shots at the media personalities who sit on the radio and television shows to badmouth him and talk down on his achievements over the years.

The chorus of his self-produced song sees him singing;

"Mr Pundit who tell you say I be your mate? You no go fit intimidate me."

In the second verse of the song, Shatta Wale questions their knowledge of an artist's creative process and accuses them of being local champions.

He further questioned their wealth asking about the properties they owned and if they have ever purchased a first-class ticket. Shatta Wale then came to the conclusion that they can only pass snide remarks at him because they are in Accra, which he describes as a village.

Shatta Wale also got vulgar and aggressive with the pundits with lyrics like;

"Your face like spare parts"

