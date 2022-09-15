Nigerian singer Davido has splurged millions on yet another set of jewellery, and this time, he showed up with raw cash

A video showed him at his regular 'oyinbo' jeweller's store as his bodyguard produced cash and dropped it on the counter

Seeing the cash, the jeweller hailed the singer, saying he doesn't stop showing up with money

One thing about Davido is that he doesn't spare a dime when it comes to covering himself up in blings and expensive accessories.

In a series of clips sighted on his Instagram story channel, the singer is gearing up for new sets of expensive diamond accessories from his 'oyinbo' plug.

While Davido stood and sipped his drink, his bodyguard produced several bundles of foreign currency and stashed them on the counter.

Seeing the cash being dropped off, the jeweller hailed Davido as he noted that the money doesn't stop coming in from him.

Not one to miss a good opportunity to brag, the singer replied that it's unlimited where that came from.

See screenshots from the clips below:

Davido flaunts new Richard Mille wristwatch worth N192m

Singer Davido is among a few Nigerian music stars who boast of owning the expensive Richard Mille wristwatch and he showed them off online.

The 30BG musician took to his Instastory channel with a post where he was seen rocking two different wristwatches from the same brand worth about N192m each.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Wizkid also shared a post on his Instastory channel letting fans know that he also owns a piece of the luxury wristwatch.

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some people wondering if the music stars are competing against each other.

Davido splashes millions on 23 diamond pendants for 30BG members

Nigerian singer Davido is known for splurging on expensive jewellery for himself and family members, but this time, the music star went all out for his team.

Davido’s official jeweller, Benny, took to his Instagram page with a video post showing several diamond-studded pendants.

According to Benny, the wealthy musician commissioned 23 different customized pendants for his entire 30BG crew.

Die-hard fan dedicates newly built house to Davido

Fans of Nigerian celebrities, especially musicians, go the extra length to show their love and support for their favourites.

Davido became the centre of attraction after a die-hard female fan identified as Enjoyment completed her new house and dedicated it to him.

At the entrance of the house, a huge painting of Davido was plastered on the wall with the inscription 'OBO no go minus'.

