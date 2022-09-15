Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is on set with some colleagues and in a video he was seen fist bumping the crew and other actors

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo is also on set with Ekubo and when he got to her turn, he prostrated for her out of respect

While many gushed over the celebrities anticipating the project, others laughed at the fact that the actor chose to treat Mama G special

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently shared a video of himself with some other Nollywood stars and filmmaker on set of a movie.

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi was also seen on set and Alexx went around fist bumping everyone he came across as he walked around, even crew members.

Source: Instagram

When veteran actress Patience Ozokwo arrived, instead of fist bumping her, the actor prostrated to greet her out of respect.

"This shoot is definitely more fun than work. Big shoutouts to the cast & crew i’m having a blast."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Popular comedian Ajebo in the comment section disclosed that Alexx Ekubo chose to greet Mama G that way so that he wont be poisoned in the movie.

ajebodcomedian:

"E reach mama P own you prostrate, make dem no go poison your food for the film... Smart One "

omonioboli:

"To say I’m proud of you Lexy is an understatement! You make me happy just watching you soar! ❤️"

emmey_ghold:

"Mama G smile never gets old. Likeeeee that woman is a legend abeggg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sososglamour:

"I wonder what you guys are cooking I am sure it would taste nice "

iam_icebee:

"I like the end of the video. Mama was posting for pictures and u were making video. Had to end it ASAP and take her picture cox u'll explain when she ask to see the picture u took "

Source: Legit.ng