Mzansi fave artist DJ Zinhle recently opened up about her experiences with negativity on social platforms, especially Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter is often described as a negative space, and DJ Zinhle has seen the worst side of it

DJ Zinhle being active on Twitter has caused her to seek professional help for her mental wellbeing

DJ Zinhle is a constant topic of discussion on social media, and it has had a bad effect. Reality star DJ Zinhle got candid about how hate on social media forced her into the therapist's office.

DJ Zinhle is taking care of her mental health, and she's distanced herself from social media in order to focus on treating her mental health with a professional. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

'The Unexpected latest episode was a close look into DJ Zinhle's life. After being a trending topic on Twitter in the past, DJ Zinhle got candid about how difficult it was to deal with hate comments.

DJ Zinhle speaks about dealing with negativity on social media

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle opened up about being bullied for having two different fathers for her children and more. She said:

“I need a session with a therapist. To just sit down and talk about what’s happening. I have definitely done therapy before many times. It scares me, I don’t like it. I don’t like to do it but I understand the value of doing it,”

Zinhle admitted that she had to give it up, and even her family members were happy that she decided to get away from Twitter. Her sister Gugu said:

“I’m so happy that she’s deleted Twitter. It’s really not good for her and I think that she has a lot more things to focus on and we can honestly leave Twitter for now. ”

DJ Zinhle has been subject to much commotion and ridicule between having two baby daddies and the general public's interest in her personal life. DJ Zinhle continues to have a loyal fan base who show her love on the socials.

DJ ZInhle says she has reached maximum capacity with children

DJ Zinhle seems to have decided to cap the kids' count at two. The media personality told followers that her age does not allow her to have more children in the future.

It seems like Kairo and Asante will be the only children that DJ Zinhle will have. The media personality shared that time is not on her side when it comes to making babies.

ZAlebs reports that as much as DJ Zinhle would love to have more children to add to her family, her age does not really allow her to make such plans. The musician feels that her body is far too advanced to handle such.

