Prince William is the elder brother of Prince Harry are the sons of King Charles and the late Princess Diana

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William's father ascended to the throne making him (William) the next in line to the throne

The future king and his brother have not been on good terms and Harry stepped down from his royal duties and moved away from the UK

King Charles's son Prince Willian has inherited the late Queen Elizabeth II's estate valued at a whopping N426 billion.

Prince William has inherited Queen Elizabeth II's 685-year-old estate valued at KSh 120b. Photo: GQ, New York Times.

Source: UGC

Future King

Prince William who is slated to be the future king inherits the Duchy of Cornwall private estate from his father who ascended to the throne following the death of the longest serving monarch.

The estate is a sprawling portfolio that includes properties and land in southwest England estimated at 140,000 acres.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

King Edward III created the estate way back in 1337 and is valued at around one hundred and twenty billion according to financial books.

According to CNN, the estate's revenue is utilised in funding charitable activities and public coffers.

Lancaster University lecturer Laura Clancy who is also an author of a book on royal finances said:

"Royal wills are hidden, so we have no idea actually what's in them and what that's worth, and that's never ever made public."

In 2021 Forbes estimated the late monarch's personal fortune was worth sixty billion two hundred twenty-five million Kenyan shillings.

The value was on the Queen's collection of jewellery, art, Scotland's Balmoral Castle, Sandringham House which she inherited from her father King George IV and investments.

Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth's death with tattoo

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has joined many other people all over the world to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch’s death stirred mixed feelings all over the world after she gave up the ghost on September 8, 2022.

Naira, who was based in the UK before moving to Nigeria, took to his social media page to mourn the Queen after her 70-year reign.

On his official Instagram page, the Soapy crooner posted a video of a tattoo of the queen’s face on someone’s hand. He did not state whether the hand belonged to him or someone else.

Source: TUKO.co.ke