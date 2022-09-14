Realwarripikin, a Nigerian comedian, is in Ghana and visited Hajia4reall at her beautiful luxury home

The singer gave Realwarripikin a tour of her large fleet of expensive cars and left the comedian stunned by her opulent lifestyle

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as peeps marvelled at the car collection

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, famously called Realwarripikin, visited Ghanaian singer and socialite Hajia4reall at her grand home during her stay in Ghana.

Anita is in Ghana for a comedy show and has visited multiple Ghanaian celebrities during her eventful stay in the country.

Hajia4reall and Realwarripikin Source: realwarripikin

Source: UGC

Hajia4reall welcomed the comedian to her abode and gave her an eye-catching view of her world of luxury. The singer took Anita to her garage filled with luxury cars and left the comedian stunned.

Anita opened her mouth in awe upon seeing the grand range of luxury vehicles that sat pretty in Hajia4reall's garage. Hajia, a big lover of powerful machines, had some of the biggest brands of luxury cars in her collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She owned a Bentley, a Porche, a Mercedes G Wagon, RolceRoyce and a Range Rover. Anita had fun at Hajia4reall's grand residence as they popped champagne. The video stunned lots of folks on social media as they marvelled at how wealthy Hajia was.

Social Media Reactions

diva_onyx was impressed:

God whenna woman get all this cars o

comedianprivilegedson quized:

@realwarripikin for the last time where una dey see this money dey use

swaaady was amazed:

Nah only one girl get all these cars? Pople get money o in this Ghana o.

beverlyogbewe

See enjoyment I like

ardell_ng, a Nigerian, said:

Things are happening in Ghana

_smarthyena_ wrote:

Ghana get doings low-key ❤️

James Brown lands in Ghana, gets welcomed with Adowa dance

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, landed in Ghana recently and got received warmly at the airport with an Adowa dance

James Brown was all smiles when Ghanaians dressed in rich kente cloth danced and drummed joyously to mark his arrival

The video went viral on social media as folks wondered why he was in Ghana and why he was given such a warm welcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh