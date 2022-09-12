The late British monarch tasted a favourite Ghanaian cuisine thanks to a young Ghanaian chef, Elijah Amoo Addo

Elijah disclosed after he was invited to cook for Queen Elizabeth II that he was pleasantly surprised

Elijah received the invitation on 2017 when, along with other young achievers, he was hosted at the Buckingham Palace for a special award

In 2017 Ghanaian chef Elijah Amoo Addo accepted a request by Queen Elizabeth to cook for her, enabling the monarch to taste one of Ghana's favourite foods, "waakye".

Waakye is a Ghanaian dish of cooked rice and beans with gravy and black hot pepper sauce, commonly eaten for breakfast or lunch.

Elijah Amoo Addo, a food stylist, was only 26 then. He was in the UK to receive the Queen's Young Leaders Award for contributing to Ghana's community development.

"The most fascinating of it all is having to meet the Queen and for the Queen to ask me if I'll love to cook for her which obviously I said yes. I'm going to cook one of our favourite dishes in Ghana, Waakye," he said in an interview after receiving the award.

Elijah was recognised by the Queen for his Food For All Programme, which is built on advocacy against food wastage.

Through the programme, he scouts for leftover foods from restaurants and food vendors to feed mentally challenged persons and the needy.

He and two other Ghanaians who received the award at the Buckingham Palace in 2017. They were among 60 young leaders in the Commonwealth of which Ghana is a member.

Winnifred Selby, a provider of bamboo bicycles and sanitary pads for deprived school pupils and Efua Asibon, were the other two.

The Queen's Young Leaders Award recipients spent some days receiving mentoring and training from the University of Cambridge's Institute of Continuing Education in the UK.

