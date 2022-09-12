Cassper Nyovest was in a good mood as he asked if there was a way to contact all his blocked haters on the socials

One of Mzansi's fave rappers, Cassper Nyovest, took to social media to celebrate his latest wins by flexing them over naysayers

Cassper Nyovest and his fans had a good laugh about those who hate him, while others continued to express their dislike for the rapper

Cassper Nyovest has been having a good season in his career and is eager for all haters to know. The rapper let it be known on social media that he wants to gloat about his achievements to those who do not like him.

Cassper Nyovest let supporters know that his good fortunes would anger haters, and he wanted to share it with them. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest let his supporters know that his thriving career would upset some people, and his post was met with mixed reactions over his bragging on social media.

Cassper Nyovest calls on all his haters

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to tell people that he wants to unblock people who hate him so they can see how great life is for him. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Is there an easier way to unblock the thousands I've blocked on Twitter? I really need these people to see this greatness! Pardon my arrogance!"

See the tweet below:

Cassper Nyovest's tweet was met with applause from his fans. Many were not impressed by Cassper as they found his post to be cringy and childish.

@Ngcebo98980502 commented:

"Stop doing things for people. Thanks, Bye."

@DimakatsoJessy commented:

"You are honestly annoying. Act your age geez!"

@MthokohMdlalose commented:

"Oh trust me they do see everything you post even ko Instagram."

@GomolemoLesabe commented:

"He monna they must stay outside.. we love it ge bare kopa di screenshot."

@AndyPhylany commented:

"They'll see it...blocked or not...you're big."

@BellzSeisa commented:

"Nah we'll screenshot for them."

@GomolemoLesabe

"He monna they must stay outside.. we love it ge bare kopa di screenshot."

Cassper Nyovest teases fans ahead of celebrity boxing match at SunBet Arena

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest released a teaser ahead of the much-anticipated celebrity boxing match with fellow rapper Priddy Ugly.

According to TimesLIVE, the hip-hop heavyweights will go head-to-head on 1 October 2022 at the SunBet Arena.

In a video released on Twitter, Mufasa is seen throwing some jabs and showing off some fancy footwork as he prepares for the upcoming match against Priddy Ugly.

Source: Briefly.co.za