Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, was woken up by her kids in the middle of the night requesting for pizza in a hilarious video

The perplexed mother wondered where she was going to get pizza at that odd hour and refused their request

The two little kids were not pleased and rained their foreign accents on their mother while requesting for something else

The wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa, had a hilarious exchange with her kids in a video.

Dr Louisa got disturbed by her two kids, Janam and Catherine Satekla, in the middle of the night to request for pizza which they were badly craving.

Dr Louisa was taken aback by their request as she wondered how they expected her to find pizza for them in the middle of the night and quizzed them on where she was to get it. The kids replied in a posh and refined foreign accent, saying there was supposed to be some in the fridge.

Their mother denied there being pizza in the fridge and refused their request for the craving. The kids then opted for pancakes to be made for them, which Louisa also refused to make. The disappointed children's foreign accents became sharper as they registered their dissatisfaction with not getting what they wanted.

Dr Louisa laughed at the cute little kids' antics. The video was taken by Dr Louisa on her Snapchat but later popped up on social media. Catherine and Janam might be young, but their level of intelligence is off the charts. It seems they inherited the great genes of their parents as they are not only smart but eloquent and confident.

Stonebwoy's daughter gushes over photo of him on a can

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula surprised her mother, Louisa when she exclaimed that her father is a cute guy.

Louisa was holding a can of drink with Stonebwoy’s photo embossed on it. As soon as Jidula saw her father’s photo, she screamed and told her mother that he is a cute guy.

When the mother asked who, she said, “Daddy, daddy is a cute guy”.

