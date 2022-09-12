Top Nigerian celebs came out in their numbers for the Lagos premiere of the highly anticipated Hollywood movie, The Woman King

Nollywood’s Iyabo Ojo, celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani and evicted BBNaija Level Up housemates among other superstars attended the premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some photos and videos that highlight interesting moments at the star-studded event

Highly anticipated Hollywood movie, The Woman King, had its Lagos premiere over the weekend and it was indeed a carnival of sorts.

The American Epic movie which features Viola Davids alongside Nigeria’s John Boyega and Jimmy Odukoya tells the story of black female warriors of the Dahomey Kingdom.

Celebs storm Woman King movie premiere. Photo: @vioaldavis/@apetmodell/@iyaboojofeespris/@utinwachukwu

Source: Instagram

As expected, the Lagos premiere was massively attended with top Nigerian movie stars showing up in impressive costumes that made them appear like warriors.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo left social media users gushing as she showed up in an outfit designed by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

See below:

Toyin Lawani who styled several celebs also made sure to show up to the premiere in style.

Check out a photo of the designer below:

Evicted BBNaija Level Up housemates Khalid and Modella also graced the film premiere and kept to the theme of the night.

Check out a video of Khalid below:

Check out Modella below:

Also spotted at the premiere, BBNaija's Anto Lecky and media personality Uti Nwachukwu were a delight to watch on the red carpet.

Spot Uti showing off in his lovely costume below:

Nollywood actor Jimmy Odukoya shares snippet from Woman King movie

Still in a related story about the upcoming Hollywood film project, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Jimmy Odukoya got many Nigerians talking after sharing a teaser from his scene in the unreleased Woman King movie.

Odukoya who played the role of a Yoruba king was spotted in a heated fight scene with iconic Hollywood actress, Viola Davis.

Nigerians anticipating the movie flooded the comment section with words of commendation for the actor.

One IG user who reacted to the fight scene wrote:

"Omo PJ you’re beating a woman! Not just any woman, Viola Davis! Aaaaaaahhhhhhh! "

