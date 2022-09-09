Self-acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has dropped a funny video of how he preps his skin before taking a shower

In the video, he disclosed that the reason why he has a smooth skin is because he has adopted a skincare routine

His funny narration has gotten many people laughing with some hailing him for sharing such a personal information with them

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gotten many people laughing hard after he went live on Instagram on his officially verified account.

In the video, he was giving his fervent followers a tutorial on achieving perfect and flawless skin, which was all because he has a skincare routine.

While speaking to his fans, he told them that he was preparing to take a shower, however, he preps his skin before doing so, and so he wanted to show them that aspect of his personal life.

"A lot of people have been asking me, Shatta what have you been using on your face that you look so beautiful like a white man? What have you been doing?" he said in the intro of the video.

He noted that he has some products he has been using on his skin that people do not know.

Before proceeding to apply some products on his face, he issued a disclaimer saying that having a skincare routine is not an easy thing.

He also added that one has to allocate ample time to get the relevant steps done.

Video stirs many reactions on social media

akuapem_poloo:

OMG

mauasama:

GOD DID! GOD DID

richsoon_

Wale be doing the most ❤️

jeanskid3:

ah my chairman no correct

shelovesshattawale2:

Daddy

mizz_crizzy:

You not washing glass today

formulaken:

The way the soap is going into my mouth that's not the last procedure

ladyjane_naadede:

I'm on the floor

mister_kareem:

I love Shattawale

legacyldm:

Gyimieeee nieeee

tricia.k2018:

Heyyy shatta you blast ooo

latifahcooks:

Oh daabi

Fans hope for a reunion as Shatta Wale hails Michy

Ghanaian singer Michy was at the centre of attention after her performance at the Ashaiman To The World Concert.

Formerly known as Shatta Michy, she put up a sizzling performance of OK, her duet with Nautyca, doing a provocative dance on the rapper.

Contrary to what some fans believed, Shatta Wale, her ex-boyfriend, was not angered by her actions. Instead, he took to social media to applaud Michy for her stage performance.

