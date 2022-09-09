Uncle Waffles is topping the trends list after a clip of her taking over the BBC Radio 1 airwaves surfaced on the timeline

The young Amapiano DJ is a resident DJ and host at UK's biggest radio station and Mzansi is here for it

The stunner plays the freshest Amapiano songs on the show as well as introduces new yanos artists to the international audience

Uncle Waffles is trending on the timeline after a clip of the star doing her thing on BBC Radio 1 surfaced online.

Uncle Waffles is trending after she took over the BBC Radio 1 airwaves. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: UGC

The Amapinao DJ is a resident DJ and host at the biggest radio stations in the UK. During her show, the stunner gives her listeners the low down on the freshest yanos hits from Mzansi and also plays a set of the hottest Amapiano bangers.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared a clip of Uncle Waffles doing a live link at the radio station.

Uncle Waffles' name topped the trends list as Mzansi social media users shared their reactions to the video.

@Rat31Rat said:

"Man, this girl is now bigger than any SA artist."

@Cappela_TMG wrote:

"I think she might be bigger than Cassper right now."

@SammySib commented:

"When it’s your time, it’s your time."

@gilded_sa said:

"Love her. Doing big things hun!!! Bantu bethu lets get out the township mentality and make it big."

@Qhaka28 wrote:

"This is huge and very much deserving."

@Siyanda_Fuge added:

"Piano and Uncle Waffles were supposed to be a wave that's gonna trend and die. Look at God they are taking over the world while some genres and careers died before them."

Uncle Waffles gets new tattoo

Uncle Waffles trended for the wrong reasons again on the timeline. This time around, the star's new tattoo got tongues wagging on social media.

The Amapiano DJ got herself a new tattoo on her stomach. The Tanzania hitmaker's new ink reads: Deo Volente. According to IOL, the Italian saying means: God willing, if nothing prevents it.

Many people who came across the snap of the new ink shared that it looks "terrible" and also dragged the artist who drew the tattoo.

Source: Briefly.co.za