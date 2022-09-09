Viola Davis got in trouble after joining in with condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, who recently passed away

African American actress Viola Davis reacted to Queen Elizabeth II's death by writing a message dedicated to the British monarch

Netizens were thoroughly unimpressed by Viola Davis as they took the opportunity to remember Queen Elizabeth's crimes during her reign

Viola Davis had to take back her "rest in peace" message for deceased British monarch Queen Elizabeth. Viola Davis was dragged by netizens on the socials for writing a sweet message for Queen Elizabeth.

Viola Davis was quickly slammed for expressing her condolences to Queen Elizabeth until she caved. Image: Instagram Gisela Schober/ Jason Merritt

Source: UGC

Viola Davis upset her loyal supporters after showing sympathy for Queen Elizabeth, who died at nearly 100 years old. The actress was met with so much negativity that she had to delete any post that she made mourning Queen Elizabeth.

Viola Davis' Queen Elizabeth post backfires

Viola Davis reacted to the news about Queen Elizabeth with sadness. In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Her Majesty dedicated her life to service to her country in the commonwealth with grace and with Grace has started and next journey. RIP Queen Elizabeth II."

The tweet was not well received by fans choosing not to mourn the British monarch because she reigned over a nation that committed many crimes through colonialism. Viola Davis' fanbase did not appreciate seeing their fave pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth. This is especially in light of the fact that Viola will star in The Woman King, a movie about a female-led African army that fought against colonial forces.

@keydyourcar commented:

"Viola Davis deleted the tweet saying rest in peace to the Queen . I’m glad auntie came to her senses cause stuff that lady."

@Tealmooss commented:

"Viola Davis deleted her sympathetic posts both on Twitter and Instagram, we won. She's black again."

@Viniceo commented:

"Viola deleted that Tweet because of social justice warriors of the internet, who have never done anything to dismantle systems of inequality other than hitting “send” on a post?"

@poeticsoul_l commented:

"Y'all really made Viola Davis delete her posts about Queen Elizabeth? Black Twitter is savage."

James Brown wails uncontrollably as he mourns late Queen Elizabeth

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has trended on social media over his reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The socialite, who is also sometimes referred to as the Duchess of London, had a bit of a dramatic reaction to the news.

In a subsequent post, the crossdresser was captured on video crying uncontrollably as his friends consoled him.

Source: Briefly.co.za