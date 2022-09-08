Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile's wife and son reside outside the country and he recently visited them

In a video sighted online, the singer stepped out with his son Shiloh and they shared an adorable father-son moment

Nigerians could not help but gush over Zlatan and his son as they commended the singer for giving his child a better life

Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile's son, Shiloh, is growing up nicely in the UK, and a recent video of them got people gushing online.

The singer visited his son and baby mama, and they had several father-son moments as they stepped out.

Zlatan's son gets Nigerians gushing on social media Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Shiloh uttered few words as he dragged his father along, and his clear British accent got people commending the singer for raising his son better than he was raised in life.

Nigerians react to the video

verified_jenny:

"God punish poverty."

cr_the_braider:

"His voice oh my gush"

kim.starshine:

"Omo see zlatan oo . Grace ❤️"

missgoodshoes:

"These are the moments we pray for ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

breezyofafrica:

"He gave he’s child the kinda live he never had ❤️"

bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Such a cutie! Sapa no be anybody friend o. May God punish and banish poverty from our lives."

joyceclothingpalette:

"He really looks like his dad'

onlyoneadah:

"The papa from street...we hustle to change our generation ❤️"

ogastreet:

"Papa no sabi English and the Small pikin sabi wella"

nommy_s:

"Nawa o. See as Zlatan don clean up. Money good abeg!"

Zlatan Ibile gushes over son on 2nd birthday

Nigerian singer and Aleyi crooner Zlatan Ibile took to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of him and his son Shiloh as he clocked two years old on Tuesday, March 29.

Zlatan, who described his son as the sweetest two-year-old he ever knew, said his life had been enriched by his son's presence.

The talented singer who couldn't hide the joy of being a father revealed his life has not remained the same since his son was born.

Following Zlatan's post, many of his colleagues in the music industry, as well as fans and followers, celebrated with him.

