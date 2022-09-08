Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus clocked a new age on September 7, and she was well celebrated by fans and colleagues

The movie star who is currently in London capped up her special day with a small celebration at celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega's home

Eniola's good friend Davido, the 30BG crew, singer Zlatan as well as other people were also there to celebrate with her

Celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, threw a small party for Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus on her birthday, September 7.

The movie star who is currently in London visited the cleric and was joined by Davido, the 30BG crew, Zlatan Ibile and a host of other people.

Eniola Badmus marks birthday in London Photo credit: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Several video clips showed moments during the small gathering as Pastor Tobi hosted everyone to dinner after which they proceeded to pray for and raise their glasses to the birthday girl.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eniola Badmus splurges millions on new Benz as birthday gift

Still on her birthday, Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress started her new age in style as she is now the proud new owner of a Benz.

Eniola shared photos of the new whip as she praised herself for putting in hard work and finally rewarding herself.

Thanking God for the feat, the actress noted that it's not easy to level up and she would be driving the car herself because she has been through a lot.

Davido rains pounds on Eniola Badmus

Music superstar Davido and his actress friend Eniola Badmus keep displaying how proper friendship should be practised on social media, and Nigerians can't take their eyes off them.

Eniola who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, September 7, shared a video of the moment Davido came to visit her and spoiled her like a proper birthday girl.

The singer came with plenty of pounds sterling notes and lavished them on the beautiful actress to celebrate her special day. He also gave her a lovely peck on the cheek in appreciation of their friendship.

Eniola in her caption, lovingly hailed Davido as she wrote, 'My birthday gift came early. OBO no go minus.'

Source: Legit.ng