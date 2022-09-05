Queen of pop, Beyoncé got a year older on September 4, and some famous faces sent their birthday wishes to her

Beyoncé is beloved by many, including other celebrities, and her birthday showed who are some of her famous friends

The likes of international model Naomi Campbell and actress Viola Davis took some time to dedicate social media posts to Beyoncé

Beyoncé was showered with birthday wishes on her special day, September 4. The world-renowned musician got messages from superstars such as Naomi Lupita Nyong'o and more.

Beyoncé turned 41, and some famous names shared their sweet messages with the Beloved artist. Image: Getty Images/ Jim Spellman/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/John Sheare

Beyoncé's circle of popular faces went all out as they expressed their love for her. Beyoncé's famous friends also took the opportunity to rave about her latest album Renaissance.

Beyoncé gets birthday wishes from Nicki Minaj and more

According to Daily Mail, Woman is King star Viola Davis wrote on Instagram stories:

"Happiest of birthdays to the personification of Queendom."

Lupita Nyong'o also shared her Instagram stories message as she wrote:

"Happy birthday to @beyonce, a true Renaissance woman. (The new album is SO good.)"

British model Naomi Campbell was just as blown away by Renaissance as she said:

"Queen B, another year around the universe, and your artistry just keeps taking us to new heights! Renaissance to keep us dancing on our toes! Celebrating you today continued blessings and flow on your journey of life."

Lizzo shared a picture of Beyoncé walking backstage with Jay Z while she was performing. She said:

"Happy Bday Bey! Imma keep postin' this pic til we get a real one together."

Nicki Minaj posted and tagged the Billboard Music Award winner. She wrote:

"Happy Bey Day:"

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, sent her own heart-warming messages. She complimented the star's "kindness, generosity, humility and unwillingness to succumb to the pitfalls of fame."

Many Beyoncé fans commented on Tina Lawson's post with their own birthday wishes

@lil_lightstarchild27 commented:

"Happy Birthday Beyoncé, wish you many more great ones. May God always bless beyond measure Thank you for your walk in life you're amazingly gifted."

@msfunnystyle commented:

"Happy Birthday."

@444beystreet commented:

"Beyoncé is truly a gift to all of us, she's out here saving lives too."

@cadelinhasyonce commented:

"Happy Birthday Queen B."

@heyimoni commented:

"Thank you for birthing such an amazing legend!"

@bellinger.shaka commented:

"Happy Birthday Beyoncé, with all the love you can have."

