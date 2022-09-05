Talented singer Chike has joined the list of Nigerian music stars who have stormed events rocking skirts as an outfit

Chike was one of the highlights at the recent BBNaija eviction show as he stormed the event where he performed in a skirt

Speaking on the reason for his outfit, Chike said it was because trousers were now expensive, a statement that has sparked reactions

Nigerian singer and songwriter Chike is currently making headlines over his outfit to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up eviction show on Sunday, September 4.

Chike, who was one of the highlights of the eviction show, rocked a female skirt as he thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs.

The singer is the second Nigerian music star to storm this year's BBNaija reality show in the skirt, as Bella Shmurda had made headlines over it some weeks back.

After his performance in skirt went viral on social media, Chike, while responding to reactions from fans,, said he wore a skirt to the eviction show because trousers were now expensive.

Fans react as Chike rocks skirt to BBNaija eviction show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

airdem:

"Not to worry, trousers no go cost like that for my end."

the7dime:

"Bella shmurda did it better >>"

asiwajulerry:

"If you know how much them dey sell quality jeans now, you go understand why Chike and Bella Shmurda wear skirt go stage."

the_smallie:

"Enter boutique and price jeans before condemning Chike for wearing skirt.."

wasamkpere:

"Sheggz should learn from Chike and put on his skirt with pride❤️ ."

foluflenjour:

"See Chike wearing skirt but that one inside the house wanted to die."

