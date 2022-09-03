Popular businessman Ned Nwoko is popular for his numerous wives with his latest being Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

Photos and videos of the billionaire's 4th wife Chante Campbell has got people talking on social media

According to reports, Chante has three kids for Ned and Nigerians can't get over how stunning she is

Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwokois known for his love for fair women with proof being his latest wife, Nollywood's Regina Daniels.

There have been wives before the actress who have bore Ned children and one of them, his 4th wife Chante Campbell turned heads on social media.

Ned Nwoko's 4th wife stirs reactions online Photo credit: @reginadaniels/@julia_gemmiti

Source: Instagram

Photos and videos of Chante has got Nigerians gushing over her and talking about Ned Nwoko's preferences in his women.

According to reports, Chante and Ned have three kids together and one of them, presumably the eldest, Julia shared photos of her mum.

See posts below:

Nigerians react to Chante Campbell's photos

gr8emmy_:

"Baba eyes clear pass crystal ball"

estradas_ignacious:

"She’s gorgeous "

_manliketimmy:

"Naso I just won be for this life . Softness."

slimarthur_:

"This man wives na agbani ohh."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Thank God he has the money to cater for them all."

iamtoljem:

"He likes them Fair ☺️☺️☺️"

vikyadex:

"Na Regina we still day see with baba all time "

sisi__lilo:

"This man get eye for fine women "

engr_jon_kasey:

"Abeeg, this Ned no get any other work? When e dey get time meet all these gorgeous ladies? Make he no kpai oooo‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

mhz_sekeenah:

"Regina is typing…. That’s my distance cousin not my co wife."

Ned Nwoko flies all his kids down to meet Regina Daniels and their new sibling

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her newborn baby finally got to meet other members of their big family.

The new mum recently took to her Snapchat page with videos showing the mood at her place of residence.

Apparently, her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, travelled down with his other children so that they could finally meet their new sibling and stepmother.

A portion of the heartwarming video captured an excited Regina sharing warm hugs with her stepchildren upon setting eyes on them.

Source: Legit.ng