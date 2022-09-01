Cardi B owns some of the coolest cars in the world, including a Mercedes-Maybach, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. The catch is that the 29-year-old does not have a driver's license.

Cardi B doesn't have a driver's license, yet she owns a fleet of luxury cars. Image: Taylor Hill / Getty / Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The American rapper, singer and songwriter was born in New York City and rose to popularity on social media platforms Instagram and Vine. Since then, she has grown her following on Instagram to 140 million people.

The Bodak Yellow and Up singer's net worth is $40 million, reports celebritynetworth.com.

With that money, Cardi B and her husband Offset have many cool whips; we've picked out five of Cardi B's coolest cars.

1. Mercedes-AMG G-Class

The G-Class is the flagship Mercedes-Benz 4x4 model. Image: Netcarshow

According to GetJerry.com, the Mercedes Cardi B owns is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine and has a four-wheel-drive system. This SUV is all about the swag.

2. Bentley Bentayga

The British SUV is Bentley's best-selling model. Image: Netcarshow

According to Bentley, the Bentayga is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine and is the ultimate luxury SUV from the prestigious British carmaker.

3. Mercedes-Maybach

There are very few cars more luxurious than a Maybach. Image: Netcarshow

According to Mercedes-Benz, the Maybach is in a sedan's upper echelon of comfort. It has luxury seats that recline, and there is entertainment for the rear passengers.

4. Chevrolet Suburban

The American SUV is all about power and poise with a massive chrome grille. Image: Netcarshow

According to Chevrolet, the Suburban is focused on offering a comfortable and spacious environment with large windows, LED headlights and a massive chrome grille.

5. Lamborghini Urus

Cardi B loves SUVs, and the Urus is one of the most powerful in the world. Image: Netcarshow

According to Lamborghini, the Urus was launched in 2019 and used the same platform as other Volkswagen Group SUVs. It is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged engine and has several configurable driving modes.

