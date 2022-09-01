Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has caused a stir on social media once again after getting an interesting new tattoo

In a video that has made rounds on social media, the actress is seen inscribing the title of Dj Khaled's new album on her skin

The interesting video got folks talking as they reacted with mixed opinions, with the majority finding Afia's new tattoo unnecessary

Popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenneger has got her name on the lips of netizens one more time.

Many Ghanaians widely regard Afia as a controversial character as her life is usually shrouded in drama.

In a new video that has surfaced on social media, the actress is seen getting a brand new tattoo with inspiration from Dj Khaled's newly released album, 'God Did'.

She tattooed the title of the album on the right side of her chest. She played Dj Khaled's 'God Did' song in the background of the video while the tattoo artist made the inscription on her chest.

She also added symbols of the most powerful currencies in the world below the 'God Did' tattoo. The interesting video stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many folks feeling the tattoo was for attention.

Social Media Folks Share Opinions On Afia's New Tattoo

kwabena_sika29 was impressed:

Only few will understand dear #God did# am still looking for that stove

kwamemcii was not impressed:

This ain’t it boo

prince_darius_z felt it was for attention:

She wants Dj khaled to post her

comely_digital_edit said:

She thinks Dj khaked will give her money woboaa kraaaaa

wetzel4724 found her tattoo inspirational

Sometime if you don’t understand someone don’t insult her pls did you know what GOD has done for her

