Citi FM/TV presenter AJ Akuoko-Sarpong has earned her second postgraduate degree from the University of Professional Studies(UPSA), Accra

The Ghanaian media personality bagged her first master's in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, GIJ

While some entertainment and media personalities congratulated her, others wished her well under her social media post

Citi FM/TV presenter AJ Akuoko-Sarpong, born Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, has graduated with her second master's from the University of Professional Studies(UPSA), Accra.

The celebrated media personality earned a Brands and Communication Management postgraduate degree, previously bagging a master's in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The former EIB Network presenter shared a cute video donning her graduation regalia and beaming with pride.

''Ladies and Gentlemen, we just got one degree Hotter. Second masters bagged! MA Brands and Communication Management. Class of 2022Put some respeckkk on my name please, double masters baby! MA Journalism & MA Brands and Communication Management. Thank You Jesus. God Did It,'' she said.

After her post, entertainment and media personalities took to the comment section to congratulate her.

How Ghanaians reacted

Becca cries as she delivers Valedictorian Speech at UPSA

Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrated Ghanaian musician, Becca, shed some tears while delivering her valedictorian address at the commencement ceremony at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Before starting her speech, she got emotional, which got the crowd cheering her on as she gathered herself to speak.

She hinted that she shed tears because she couldn't help but cry on such a big day when she has achieved a major milestone for the books.

