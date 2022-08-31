Asantewaa and Michael Blackson have taken the internet by storm with pictures of themselves dressed like Michael Jackson

The Ghanaian stars took to Instagram to share their photos in celebration of the King Of Pop's birthday

Fans of both celebrities were impressed by the cosplay, with many resharing their posts on their pages

All over the world, fans paid tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson on what would have been his 64th birthday. From sharing pictures to posting about his achievements, fans of the American star commemorated the day.

Asantewaa, Michael Blackson Cosplay Michael Jackson Photo Source: @_asantewaaa_, @michaelblankson, Phil Dent/Redferns

Source: UGC

Hoping on the trend, Ghanaian TikTok Star Asantewaa shared a photo of herself dressed in a blazer, blouse and tie, complimenting her look with a fedora cap with golden embroidery in front. Despite not mentioning Michael Jackson in her caption, the fedora hat she wore is known as one of the signature styles of the pop legend. In addition, she imitated one of Michael Jackon's famous poses from his Billie Jean live performances.

Asantewaa Recreates Michael Jackson Pose Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa_, Phil Dent/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Captioning the photo, she reminded fans of her nickname, KING OF QUEENS.

Ladies and gentlemen, your KING OF QUEENS

Michael Blackson, on the other hand, recreated Michael Jackson's Off The Wall album artwork. The 1979 album had hits like Rock With You and Don't Stop Till You Get Enough. In the next slide, the American-Ghanaian comedian shared a photo he took with Michael Jackson when he was younger.

Fans Gush Over Asantewaa's Photo

benael_hipsy

My QUEEN is here. The world should pave Way!!!

afua_babes.10

Omoooooo step on ussssssss

amoanemaah

View no y3 craaaaazy

Fans Are Amazed By Michael Blackson's Cosplay

alwysphiil

This guy never fails to amaze me

smileneface

Lmaoooo u are so funny

5ive_mics

This look like a real pic of mike tho

Fans Commemorate Michael Jackson's 64th Birthday

Devoted fans of Michael Jackson commemorated the 64th birthday of the singer in grand style. The fanbase took over the internet, reminding their followers of the legacy of the man dubbed "The King of Pop."

