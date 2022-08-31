Michael Blackson, Asantewaa, Pay Homage To Michael Jackson With Stunning Cosplay
- Asantewaa and Michael Blackson have taken the internet by storm with pictures of themselves dressed like Michael Jackson
- The Ghanaian stars took to Instagram to share their photos in celebration of the King Of Pop's birthday
- Fans of both celebrities were impressed by the cosplay, with many resharing their posts on their pages
All over the world, fans paid tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson on what would have been his 64th birthday. From sharing pictures to posting about his achievements, fans of the American star commemorated the day.
Hoping on the trend, Ghanaian TikTok Star Asantewaa shared a photo of herself dressed in a blazer, blouse and tie, complimenting her look with a fedora cap with golden embroidery in front. Despite not mentioning Michael Jackson in her caption, the fedora hat she wore is known as one of the signature styles of the pop legend. In addition, she imitated one of Michael Jackon's famous poses from his Billie Jean live performances.
Captioning the photo, she reminded fans of her nickname, KING OF QUEENS.
Ladies and gentlemen, your KING OF QUEENS
Michael Blackson, on the other hand, recreated Michael Jackson's Off The Wall album artwork. The 1979 album had hits like Rock With You and Don't Stop Till You Get Enough. In the next slide, the American-Ghanaian comedian shared a photo he took with Michael Jackson when he was younger.
Fans Gush Over Asantewaa's Photo
benael_hipsy
My QUEEN is here. The world should pave Way!!!
afua_babes.10
Omoooooo step on ussssssss
amoanemaah
View no y3 craaaaazy
Fans Are Amazed By Michael Blackson's Cosplay
alwysphiil
This guy never fails to amaze me
smileneface
Lmaoooo u are so funny
5ive_mics
This look like a real pic of mike tho
Fans Commemorate Michael Jackson's 64th Birthday
Devoted fans of Michael Jackson commemorated the 64th birthday of the singer in grand style. The fanbase took over the internet, reminding their followers of the legacy of the man dubbed "The King of Pop."
Legit.ng compiled a list of memorable posts from fans of Michael Jackson touching on his discography and dancing, among others.
