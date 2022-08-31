Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio and fashion model Camilla Morrone have ended their relationship

The former love birds were reported to have split up after they were spotted by paparazzi having a deep conversation

The split up has been enhanced with DiCaprio being spotted enjoying a solo holiday in Europe

Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio has ended his romantic relationship with lover 25-year-old lover Camilla Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio has broken up with his 25-year-old lover Camilla Morrone after a four-year relationship. Photo: Parade, The Image Direct.

Source: UGC

DiCaprio breakup

The former couple called it quits in their union after a four-year relationship.

According to Page Six, 47-year-old DiCaprio and Camilla have been mum about the reason for their breakup.

The publication reported that the ex-lovers were last spotted and photographed together in July.

The famed Wolf of Wall Street actor and his fashion model lover were seen taking their dogs for a walk in Malibu, California.

DiCaprio and Camilla are reported to have split up after they were spotted by paparazzi having a deep conversation with the actress seen, making a furrowed facial expression.

Source: TUKO.co.ke