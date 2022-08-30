Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland reminded her followers why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities

The star stunned her millions of fans and followers with her beauty in recent pictures posted on her page

Peeps flocked to the singer and actress' timeline to rave about her unmatched beauty

Kelly Rowland seems to be ageing backwards. The talented singer and actress had peeps asking for her secret to everlasting beauty with her recent pictures.

Kelly Rowland shared a stunning picture that left a stir on social media. Image: @kellyrowland.

The Coffee singer, who also caused a stir when she posted snaps rocking a princess-inspired dress, strikes again with a lovely post.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kelly Rowland, who seemed to be dropping hints about a new project she is working on, shared a picture that has since gone viral. The stunning pic had fans suggesting that she is working on a new music video for Beyoncè, but many were taken aback by the star's beauty.

@HezRebellious said:

"This is giving me Renaissance visual"

@betheledora asked:

"Your real name is kelendria??? Why was this ever shortened to Kelly??"

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin break internet with dance video

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin broke the internet with an amazing dance clip. The US singer and the young American actress mixed a bit of acting with cool dance moves in the trending clip.

The Shade Room took to Instagram and re-posted the epic clip of the two superstars. It was originally posted on TikTok. The outlet captioned the video:

"Let me find out #KellyRowland and #MarsaiMartin are the new duo we never knew we needed when it comes to the TikTok trends!"

Impressed social media users took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip. Many of them shared that they thought that Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin were really hitting each other.

Kelly Rowland Lands in SA

South African radio presenter Anele Mdoda trended on Twitter after US singer Kelly Rowland's post. Rowland announced on her social media pages that she is in South Africa, and peeps are suggesting she is here for a boxing match against Anele.

Anele Mdoda caused a stir on social media in 2019 when she suggested that Rowland is only beautiful when she has makeup on. She said:

"Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off; then it's tickets. I have receipts."

The tweet landed the radio DJ in hot water from Mzansi and US Twitter users. Since then, Mdoda's name pops up each time Kelly posts a picture on social media.

