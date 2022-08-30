Diamond Platnumz experienced a mini-security lapse when a fan sneakily grabbed his hand while he was warming up to get on stage

Quick-thinking bodyguards pinned the fan on the ground while others ushered Diamond to the stage for a performance

Diamond's hand was accessorised with flashy diamond bracelets and fans have been known to grab from celebrities such flashy possessions

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has experienced a security lapse after a fan sneakily tried to grab his hand.

Diamond Platnumz's bodyguards roughed up a fan who grabbed the singer's hand as he got on stage. Photo: Diamond Platnumz.

Source: UGC

Diamond Platnumz performance

Diamond was about to get on stage for an electrifying performance when the fan lunged himself past security.

The mean-looking security quickly pulled the fan away, pinning him on the ground as Diamond went on stage undeterred by the security lapse.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Diamond was rocking his signature collection of diamond rings and bracelets on his hand at the time of the incident.

See the video below:

Fans reactions

@amizle_biz wrote:

"Nani alitaka akunyonge hapo?"

@ponty_jacksonofficial wrote:

"You are taking a risk."

Riveting campaign performance

Legit.ng reported the Tanzanian crooner bringing Nairobi's Kasarani stadium to a standstill with an electrifying performance.

Diamond had been contracted by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya campaign team to entertain its supporters during the final rally before the elections.

The award-winning entertainer flew in a private jet from South Africa with his daughter Tiffah and arrived at the political rally under tight security.

A jet-black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, surrounded by numerous bodyguards was at hand to chauffer him and his daughter.

Tiffah, who was celebrating her seventh birthday, was the first to alight from the vehicle before heading for the VIP section.

Diamond, who arrived in the country five hours after takeoff from South Africa, first announced he would be in Kenya days prior to his performance although he was economical with the purpose of the visit.

Raila baba lao

The music mogul kicked off the performance with his Baba Lao hit, modifying the lyrics to praise Raila Odinga.

“Raila baba lao, Martha mama lao( Raila is their father, Martha their mum),” he sang.

Diamond was joined on stage by Raila for a short performance of his Wah hit.

“If you love Raila Odinga put your hands up,” he said and the crowd went wild.

Source: TUKO.co.ke