Chris Rock Declines Request to Host 2023 Oscar Awards, Says It's Like Returning to Crime Scene
- Comedian Chris Rock disclosed he had turned down a request to host the 2023 Academy Awards
- Chris who was smacked across the face by actor Will Smith likened gracing the Oscar Awards as an MC to returning to a crime scene
- Will Smith publicly apologised to Chris for the infamous slap after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's balding head
Comedian Chris Rock has turned down an offer to be the MC hosting the 2023 Oscar Awards.
Oscar Awards MC
The funnyman noted that accepting the gig would be like he is going back to a crime scene.
Chris was smacked across the face by Oscar Awards-winning actor Will Smith after he made an inappropriate joke about the actor's wife.
According to the New York Post, the comedian revealed to his fans at a Phoenix comedy show that he had been approached to emcee next year’s event.
He said that going back to the Academy Awards would be like asking him to go back to a crime scene, referring to Nicole Brown Simpson and O. J. Simpson's murder trial.
Will Smith slap
On Monday, March 28, Legit.ng reported that Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Will who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.
Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.
Deeply Remorseful
In a follow-up story, Will Smith expressed deep remorse and offered an apology to Chris Rock after the infamous slap.
The actor posted a video admitting to his faults as he answered questions he revealed fans had sent him.
Will Smith noted he was living in trauma, as he did not live up to people's expectations of the golden boy image he had always portrayed in Hollywood.
According to TMZ, the actor admitted he had tried to reach out to Chris, but he wasn't ready to talk to him.
He said:
"My behaviour was unacceptable. I am deeply committed to putting love and light into the world. Remorseful without shame, right?"
