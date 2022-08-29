Michael Jackson's death in 2009 shocked the entire world, and his family is still coming to terms with it

The fanbase, on the other hand, is still going strong, and they have flooded social media with heartwarming posts in honour of Michael Jackson's 64th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled a few of the posts that stood out among the King of Pop's devoted fan's tributes

TodaYesterday, August 29, would have been Michael Jackson's 64th birthday. The talented singer was born on this day in 1958.

He was well-known as the greatest to ever do it all throughout his entire life before passing away in 2009.

Michael Jackson was even dubbed the "King of Pop Music," and his fan base is still growing years after his death.

Michael Jackson would have been 64 years old today. Image: Kevin Mazur and Steve Granitz

Source: UGC

Taking to social media, Michael Jackson's fans flooded their timeline with birthday tributes for the late singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng has compiled a few of the most memorable posts about Michael Jackson's birthday.

1. The discography of Michael Jackson

@iamveronica777 posted a video compilation of songs by the King of Pop. The video demonstrates Jackson's talent. It depicts Michael Jackson as a child star until he became a world star and broke records that will never be broken again.

The video features hit songs such as Man in the Mirror, Beat It, Annie, Thriller, and many more. On Twitter, @iamveronica777 shared the following video:

2. Michael Jackson is regarded as a dance legend

Michael Jackson was well-known for his smooth dance moves in addition to his singing and impeccable discography. There has yet to be a person who can perfectly imitate his moves. His stage presence alone continues to live on today, as shown in the following video posted on Twitter by @AHMeD MJ10:

A picture is worth a thousand words

@paulknight14 shared an image of Michael Jackson. The image, which summarised his role in the industry, prompted other Twitter users to wish the King of Pop a happy birthday, writing:

@Notknownguy said:

"RIP King"

@scouse_kim wrote:

"Gone too soon "

@rosscmary shared:

"Happy Birthday King of Pop"

@paulknight14 shared the following picture on Twitter:

Michael Jackson statue in Brazil looks like Sandra Bullock

A Micheal Jackson statue in Brazil went viral on Twitter, with the issue being that it looks like the famous actor Sandra Bullock.

The bronze carving has stood for a few years in the Santa Marta Favela district in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil and suddenly went viral after a tweet by user @ayeitsebb because of its resemblance to the beloved actress.

Micheal Jackson played a crucial part in the tourism success of the Favela because of his They Don't Care About Us music video, which was shot in the same place and drew many crowds to the area.

Source: Briefly.co.za