Maye Musk revealed that when she visits her multi-billionaire son, Elon, she usually sleeps in his garage

The mother of three said she is not interested in possessions at all; that could explain why she has no problem with sleeping in her son's garage

Maye's revelation came barely four months after the world richest man revealed that he was homeless

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, has opened up about her sleeping arrangements at her son's house.

Despite the fact that her multi-billionaire son is the world’s richest man, the 74-year-old model said she’s not interested in possessions at all.

According to New York Post, the mother of three revealed when she visits the tech magnate multi-billionaire son in Texas she usually sleeps in the garage.

“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told The Times.

Elon responded to the news of his mother sleeping in his garage whenever she visits him, saying he has done a lot with place.

"Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!" the world's richest man replied on Twitter.

Musk says he's homeless

Back in April, Elon himself revealed he was homeless and rotating among friends' houses.

Speaking in an interview with TED which aired on Monday, Mr Musk said he did not currently have a home and was staying with friends around San Francisco’s Bay Area.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” said the 50-year-old, who usually lives in Texas.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms."

The Tesla and Space X founder was asked by Chris Anderson, head of conference organisers at TED, about people who were hugely offended by billionaires before making the claims in the interview.

“I think there are some axiomatic flaws that are leading to that conclusion,” said Musk of the people offended by his wealth. “If, four sure it would be problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars of year in personal consumption but that is not the case."

