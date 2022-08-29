Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye threw a big party for her son Kweku Danso Yahaya on his birthday

Kweku Danso turned 8 years old on the day and had lots of fun with his friends and family at his Spiderman-themed party

Netizens who saw footage of his grand birthday party were impressed and wished him a happy birthday

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was all pride on Saturday, August 27, 2022, when her only son, Kweku Danso Yahaya, turned 8.

An excited Tracey littered social media with adorable photos of her handsome prince. She threw a grand party for him, and videos from the celebrations impressed many folks on social media.

Tracey Boakye & kids Source: tracey_boakye

Source: UGC

The event looked like a child's paradise as it had every exciting item a kid would want at their birthday party.

It seems Yahaya is a big Spiderman fan as the setting of the party was Spiderman-themed. There was a large bouncing castle with Spiderman designs on it. The chairs and tables all had a spiderman influenced item on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The icing on the birthday boy's wonderful day was the large Spiderman-themed cake Tracey got him. Yahaya, together with his family, cut the cake as invited guests sang a happy birthday song for him.

Videos from the cute event impressed folks as they wished the birthday boy a happy birthday.

Ghanaians wish Yahaya a happy birthday

atsweitennis said:

Happy birthday cute boy ❤️❤️❤️enjoy your day

iam_lilnasx excitedly wished the birthday boy well:

always tapping in yuh blessings sis....god blessings him gimme ...happy happy birthday bbyboi

mamasalonevalo wrote:

Happy and blessed Birthday to you son of Zion

harriet_ahiabu blessed the little boy:

@tracey_boakye Happy blessed birthday to God’s favorite one,age in wisdom grace ,success blessings ,

Tracey Boakye warns bridesmaid to dress well

On Friday, July 29, actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah hosted a lavish dinner after their glamorous wedding on Thursday, July 28.

While sitting at the couple's table flanked by her beautiful bridesmaids, the actress seemingly beckoned one of the ladies to cover up and return to decency.

The lady appeared to have unknowingly exposed herself while dancing with her colleague bridesmaids at the dinner party.

Source: YEN.com.gh