Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has impressed folks on social media as he bonded with his wife by teaching her how to ride a motorcycle

The adorable love birds were all smiles as they hung out at one of Ghana's beautiful beaches, with Stonebwoy giving an interesting tutorial

The beautiful video gave people relationship fever as many expressed how much they longed to have such a bond with their partners

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has given folks relationship cravings as she bonded with his wife in a cute video.

Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong Satekla bonded at one of Ghana's luxury beaches as Stonebwoy taught her how to ride a motorcycle.

Photo: Stonebwoy and wife Source: stone_burniton

Source: UGC

The musician said he was teaching her a tougher lifestyle. He showed her what she had to do to get the motor moving. Louisa was all smiles as her husband took a video of her.

She stepped on the peddle and got the ride moving. She got praise from Stonebwoy as he cheered her on.

The adorable footage made rounds on social media and got folks praising Stonebwoy and Louisa as they admired their bond.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Stonebwoy And Dr Louisa

blakk.berry was excited:

on them father blakk berry I Dey plus u from day one,teach her gimme

ambrose.kofi also wrote:

I was just waiting for her to move on a top speed

oduro6275 praised them:

1GAD for a reason... love you Dad&Mum❤️

nhanaamalavish also reacted:

I swear this is a moral lesson #Marry ur type

jeffreyopoku441 also commented:

VERY BEAUTIFUL MARRIAGE

Source: YEN.com.gh