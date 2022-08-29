Some world-famous public figures are showing that not all good things are meant to last, as quite a number have been through some public splits

Fans all around the world were convinced that pairings such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson or Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey would be the new power couples in Hollywood

Love comes and goes, and these celebrities' love stories reached their expiry date. Some peeps believed partnerships such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Julia Fox and more would make some of the most powerful it-couples.

Celebrities who decided to date each other, including Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Julia fox and more, did not last long.

Fans were in for a surprise when their faves found themselves having trouble in paradise.

Find out the top celebs who were unlucky in love below.

1. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim and Pete broke the internet with their relationship. Kim's decision to date Pete was not well received by rapper and ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim and Pete dated for nine months, and MSN News reports that they broke up because they were too busy for each other and did not want to have a long-distance relationship.

2. Kanye West and Julia Fox

Kanye West was left reeling after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The world-famous rapper tried to move on with Kim's lookalike but ended up with Julia Fox, who he dated for two months.

Julia Fox moved on to become a socialite with over one million followers after her relationship with Kanye West put her in the public eye.

3. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah was dating Minka on and off for two years. Their last breakup lasted a year until May 2022.

MSN News reports that Minka said she "would rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy".

Trevor Noah and his two-year girlfriend Minka Kelly called it quits in May 2022.

4. Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey

Hollywood was convinced that wedding bells were on the horizon for Michael B Jordan as he seemed serious with Lori Harvey.

Michael and Lori dated for a year as they celebrated their first anniversary in December 2021, but in June 2022, MSN News reports that Michael deleted all the pictures he had with Lori on social media.

Lori has since moved on and gave a Bumble interview, where she said she is now dating according to her own rules.

5. Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna was dating one of her dancers, Ahlamalik. Madonna dated the 27-year-old for three years. The two did not have a messy breakup, as MSN News reported that their breakup was "amicable."

Kanye West celebrates Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian break up

Rapper Kanye West celebrated the break-up between his former wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson in a hilarious post.

The billionaire musician and entrepreneur posted a fake obituary on his Instagram, which caused a buzz on the internet.

TMZ reported Kanye did not include a caption or any statement further, and the post is assumed to be taking a hilarious jibe at Kim and Pete's split.

